Cong Nandigram nominee walks out of jail, alleges police pressured

18:02

The Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan on Wednesday alleged that the police, before arresting him, had pressured him to withdraw the nomination and offered to fulfil his demands in return.



Pradhan made this claim while talking to reporters after he was released from jail following securing interim bail a day ago from the Calcutta High Court in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.



He was arrested in connection with the old cases soon after the Mamata Banerjee faction of the TMC announced its support to the Congress for the October 6 by-election.



Pradhan, who was received by a large number of party workers outside the Haldia Sub-Correctional Home in Purba Medinipur district, said he would immediately start campaigning for the bypoll.



"I will begin campaigning from today. There is not much time left. The people of Nandigram want the son of the soil, not someone from outside, to win. I am confident of securing victory," he told reporters.



Campaigning for the bypoll ends on October 4, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.



Pradhan alleged that plainclothes police personnel picked him up from Chandipur on September 18 and took him to a hotel in Mandarmani with his eyes covered.



"After campaigning throughout the day, I was resting in Chandipur when suddenly police in civil clothes forcibly picked me up. They tied a gamcha over my eyes in the car. I could not see anything. However, I could make out that I was being taken towards Mandarmani," Pradhan told reporters.



The Congress leader alleged that he was taken to a hotel room in a lift with his eyes still covered.



"I was told: 'Tell us what you want. You will get whatever you want by tomorrow. Just withdraw your candidature'," Pradhan alleged.



"There were IPS officers and a DSP there. I told them that I am in politics for my ideology and cannot do this," the Congress leader said, further alleging that he was taken back to Chandipur around 2.30-3 am, again with his eyes covered, and subsequently arrested.



The high court on Tuesday granted him relief till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the bypoll to the Nandigram assembly seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who chose to retain Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the state polls earlier this year.



Pradhan claimed he was kept in jail so that he could not reach Nandigram. -- PTI