China sets up air force centre in Laos, 3rd overseas military base

21:31

China has established an air force support and training centre in Laos, its third overseas military outpost, further expanding the PLA's regional military footprint and strategic presence.



The China-Laos Joint Support and Training Centre at Ban Keun Airport in Vientiane province, Laos, and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy officially went into operation on Wednesday, China's Defence Ministry said.



Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Khamlieng Outhakaysone attended the inauguration ceremony, and a delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated, it said in a statement.



The centre, jointly maintained and operated by both sides, is aimed at helping Laos strengthen the training of its air force pilots.



The new military training centre marks a strategic expansion of China's overseas military presence, adding another foothold in Southeast Asia following a similar joint naval facility in Cambodia.



China had established its first overseas naval base at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.



Brian Hart, deputy director of the CSIS China Power Project, told the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post that Ban Keun centre was China's first acknowledged overseas military facility centred on air power, unlike its naval-oriented facilities in Djibouti and Cambodia.



China's Defence Ministry said the construction and operation of the facilities were the result of mutual respect and equal consultation.



"They comply with domestic laws of both sides as well as relevant international law and international practice, and do not target any third party," it said. "They will help further strengthen practical cooperation between the two militaries and safeguard regional peace and stability."



The wording is almost identical to its statement last year for the official inauguration of the China-Cambodia Joint Training and Support Centre at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base.



Hart said the repeated use of the "joint training centre" model suggested the People's Liberation Army was taking an incremental approach to expanding its overseas footprint.



"This facility could start as a joint facility with Laos and grow into China steadily building a deeper presence over time," he said. "What is visible now may just be a starting point."



He noted that China expanded the pier at its Djibouti base years after it opened and has continued adding capabilities there, including for communications and potentially intelligence collection.



Ban Keun Airport is in the northwestern Vientiane province, about 45 km north of the Laotian capital Vientiane.



Situated at the heart of the Indochina peninsula, the airfield formerly functioned as a tactical support site in the US network of airstrips in Laos during the Laotian Civil War and the Vietnam War era and ceased active operations after the conflicts.



According to reports based on commercial satellite imagery, construction at the Ban Keun site began around October last year and had reached a substantial scale by September this year. The longest runway is about 2,000 metres (6,562 feet).