BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs sell nearly 1.7% stake in BSE

11:56

Global financial heavyweights put a sizeable slice of BSE Ltd on the market, with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs together selling nearly 1.7 per cent stake in the stock exchange for Rs 2,186 crore through separate bulk deals on the NSE.



Paris-based BNP Paribas, through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets, sold 44.51 lakh shares on Tuesday, representing a 1.09 per cent stake in BSE, according to exchange data.



Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd, offloaded more than 23.81 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.58 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based exchange.



The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 3,199.54-3,200 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 2,186.44 crore.



On the buying side, UTI Mutual Fund picked up 27.12 lakh shares of BSE, while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 25.29 lakh shares.



The two mutual funds acquired the shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 apiece, taking the combined value of their purchases to Rs 1,677.60 crore.



Details of other buyers could not be identified from the bourse data. -- PTI