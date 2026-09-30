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Blockbuster IPOs Fail To Deliver: 7 Of 11 Below Issue Price

Wed, 30 September 2026
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A 'blockbuster' tag attached to mega IPOs has not always translated into blockbuster returns for investors over the years. The post-listing story, in some cases, has been less rewarding.

Of the 11 big IPOs that raised over Rs 9,500 crore each through public issues since 2021, 7 are currently trading below their respective issue prices.

Take the most recent case of the much-hyped NSE IPO, which was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 24, 2026. At 11:30 am today, it was trading at Rs 1,764, below its issue price of Rs 1,785.

NSE's IPO was the second largest offering in the country after Hyundai Motor India, which mobilized ₹27,859 crore via an IPO in October 2024

Others such as NTPC Green Energy, HDB Financial Services, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the recently listed SBI Fund Management are down in the range of 10 per cent to 17 per cent.

Similarly, shares of quick-commerce platform Swingy are down 35 per cent against its issue price, while Paytm parent One 97 Communication is quoting 22 per cent lower than its issue price.

The key concern for the investors in mega issues is how the issue is priced.

Credit: Rediff News, Inputs from Business Standard

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