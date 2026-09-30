Bihar again! 4 minors held for assaulting man, female friend

14:19

Representational image

Four persons have been arrested and four juveniles detained after a video purportedly showed villagers beating up a young man and his female friend in Bihar's Gaya Ji district, officials said on Wednesday.



The incident took place near Mahuadih area under Sherghati police station limits on Tuesday.



According to a statement issued by the office of the SSP, police received information about the video on Tuesday, after which a case was lodged and an investigation initiated.



PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.



A police team conducted a technical investigation and arrested the four accused persons from Mahuadih, the statement said.



The four juveniles were also detained from Mahuadih area, it said.



Action has been initiated to take down the video from social media, and raids were underway to arrest the other accused, police said.



"A special drive against circulation of objectionable photos and videos on social media is ongoing, too," the statement added. PTI