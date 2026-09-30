Apple Pay launches in India

09:58

US technology major Apple has entered the Indian payments market with the launch of Apple Pay service in collaboration with Axis Bank, the company said on Wednesday.



The service can be operated by Apple users using iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon.



"India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we're so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.



Apple devices users will be able to make payment at stores, in apps, and on the web without the need to type in PINs or use OTPs at checkout, the company said.



"Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions, " the statement said.



Apple Pay users can add their debit or credit card with the app to make the payment.



"When customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device," the statement said.



The transaction details are also not retained by Apple.



In case a user's iPhone is lost or stolen, they can use the Find My app to quickly locate, lock, or suspend payments from that device. -- PTI