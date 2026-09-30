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Antilia bomb scare: Bombay HC stays Waze's bail

Wed, 30 September 2026
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the bail granted to dismissed cop Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case, after the NIA claimed a special court was "totally wrong" in granting him relief, as he intended to create terror and was accused of murder.

The special court has made unnecessary observations like asking if the National Investigation Agency was waiting for a "muhurat" (special occasion) to record statements of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's family and that they were enjoying their lives despite the alleged terror threat, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh argued.

Waze is currently lodged in the Thane Central Prison, and his bail formalities, following the special court order on Tuesday, were yet to be completed.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale posted for October 7 the appeal filed by the NIA challenging the special court order and issued notice to Waze.

"We are granting an ad-interim stay on the September 29 order passed by the special court. The state authorities shall immediately convey our order to the concerned jail authorities," the court said. -- PTI

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