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Ajmer police arrest 4 for harassing Israeli tourist 4 years ago

Wed, 30 September 2026
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Pic: Screen grab from video by Ajmer police
Pic: Screen grab from video by Ajmer police
After four long years of chase, the Ajmer police finally arrested four men for harassing an Israeli tourist in Rajasthan. 

The Israeli tourist was making a selfie video in the year 2022 when the four men interrupted her and spoke to her in derogatory language.

After she lodged a police complaint a case was registered but the police found no lead that could lead to the arrest of the four accused.

Till now, that is.

Posting a video of the four arrested accused from their social media handle at X on Wednesday, the Ajmer police wrote, "Winning the trust of common people and putting fear in the minds of criminals."

They then posted a picture of all the four who were seen with the Israeli tourist in the video four years ago.

The accused criminals apologised to the public and said what they did to the Israeli tourist was wrong.

The Ajmer police also put out a video of the Israeli tourist who thanked them for taking action against her harassers.

-- Rediff News

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