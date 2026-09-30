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5,827 more seats available for NEET-PG this year

Wed, 30 September 2026
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Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.com
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.com
Here's the breakdown:

No of seats increased in government medical colleges: 10 per cent

No of seats increased in private and deemed universities: 32 per cent

Total increase in MD, MS and diploma seats: 11 per cent

Do keep in mind, though, that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has, in its official notice, said this change shall remain subject to revision based on decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority.

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