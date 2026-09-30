5,827 more seats available for NEET-PG this year

10:38

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.com

Here's the breakdown:



No of seats increased in government medical colleges: 10 per cent



No of seats increased in private and deemed universities: 32 per cent



Total increase in MD, MS and diploma seats: 11 per cent



Do keep in mind, though, that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has, in its official notice, said this change shall remain subject to revision based on decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority.