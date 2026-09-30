4 MF Categories Attract Half SIP Inflows in August

12:55

Mutual funds' SIP inflows remained concentrated in a handful of equity categories in August, with the top four accounting for nearly half of the total monthly collections.



Smallcap, midcap, flexicap and thematic funds together attracted Rs 16,096 crore through SIPs in August, accounting for 48.8% of the



industry's total SIP inflows of Rs 32,297 crore.



Smallcap funds led the pack with SIP inflows of Rs 5,012 crore, followed by midcap funds at Rs 4,254 crore and flexicap funds at Rs 4,106 crore. Thematic funds received another Rs 2,724 crore.



The concentration of SIP flows in small and midcap funds is not new. These categories have consistently attracted a sizeable share of SIP investments.



Smallcap funds, in particular, have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the SIP-led expansion in mutual funds.



Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that SIP-linked assets in smallcap funds rose more than fivefold to Rs 1.83 trillion in March 2026 from Rs 35,489 crore five years earlier.



Midcap funds recorded the second-highest increase in SIP assets during the period.



The consistently strong SIP inflows into smallcap, midcap and flexicap funds have also helped these categories consistently top the overall net inflows chart among equity schemes.

— Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard