Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

2% CSR mandate may incentivise spending over impact

Wed, 30 September 2026
Share:
08:20
image
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has questioned whether the mandatory 2 per cent corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending requirement is the most effective way to create social impact, suggesting that a higher corporate tax rate could instead allow the government to allocate resources more evenly.

In a post on X, Kamath said the focus should shift from the amount companies spend on CSR to the long-term impact created by that spending.

"At Zerodha, we've allocated ~10% of our profits towards what we call 'investing for the future,' mostly through the @RainmatterOrg. The keyword for me is investing," Kamath said.

He argued that many businesses may not have the expertise or resources to determine which projects can generate the greatest social impact, potentially leading companies to focus on projects in areas where they operate.

Kamath said this could contribute to CSR spending being concentrated in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, while areas that may have greater needs receive less funding. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: India Women's Compound Archery Team Wins Gold With World Record
Asian Games: India Women's Compound Archery Team Wins Gold With World Record

The Indian women's compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep, won the gold medal at the Asian Games by defeating China 238-234 in the final. The team also equalled a world record...

LIVE! Rs 3000 cr-worth drugs seized (that's 50 luxe villas in Bandra)
LIVE! Rs 3000 cr-worth drugs seized (that's 50 luxe villas in Bandra)

Asian Games Updates: India enter mixed compound archery team final
Asian Games Updates: India enter mixed compound archery team final

Fliers intercepted with 10 military-grade drones in Delhi
Fliers intercepted with 10 military-grade drones in Delhi

Three Indian passengers were intercepted at Delhi airport with 10 professional-grade drones, described as military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles, equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders. The drones, valued at over Rs 1.03...

Will Modi Visit Pakistan Next Year?
Will Modi Visit Pakistan Next Year?

Given the current friction in ties, such a visit looks unlikely at this juncture.