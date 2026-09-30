2% CSR mandate may incentivise spending over impact

08:20

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has questioned whether the mandatory 2 per cent corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending requirement is the most effective way to create social impact, suggesting that a higher corporate tax rate could instead allow the government to allocate resources more evenly.



In a post on X, Kamath said the focus should shift from the amount companies spend on CSR to the long-term impact created by that spending.



"At Zerodha, we've allocated ~10% of our profits towards what we call 'investing for the future,' mostly through the @RainmatterOrg. The keyword for me is investing," Kamath said.



He argued that many businesses may not have the expertise or resources to determine which projects can generate the greatest social impact, potentially leading companies to focus on projects in areas where they operate.



Kamath said this could contribute to CSR spending being concentrated in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, while areas that may have greater needs receive less funding. -- ANI