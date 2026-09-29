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Yogendra Yadav writes: With its press note, the Election Commission makes the case against itself

Tue, 29 September 2026
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'What more must the CEC do to deserve impeachment?" I had asked in this column ('The move to impeach the CEC, though symbolic, matters', IE, March 17), supporting an Opposition-led motion of impeachment against Gyanesh Kumar.

'I was wrong. The exposé by The Indian Express, among the finest pieces of investigative journalism in recent times, shows that the Chief Election Commissioner could do much more than anyone had imagined. And if there was any room for doubt, the Election Commission's own statement has officially removed it.'

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