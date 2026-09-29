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Woman gang-raped in Ranchi, 2 arrested; two minors detained

Tue, 29 September 2026
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The police arrested two men and detained two boys on charges of raping a woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on September 22 within the Ratu police station limits when the 20-year-old woman was returning home on foot from a Karam festival fair. 

An FIR was registered four days later based on the victim's statement.

"We arrested two persons and detained two minors, both aged 16 years, based on human and technical evidence," said Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami.

During interrogation, all four accused told investigators that they were returning home in an intoxicated condition after visiting the fair.

At that time, they targeted the victim, took her to a deserted place and took turns raping her. 

They also snatched a chain from her, which they sold, another official said.

The police seized a mobile phone containing evidence related to the incident, DSP (Headquarters-2) Ajay Arayan said.

One of the arrested accused has a criminal antecedent. Further investigation into the case is underway. -- PTI

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