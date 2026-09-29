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Woman cop dies after being pushed during clash at TN govt hospital

Tue, 29 September 2026
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A 35-year-old woman head constable died after she was allegedly pushed to the ground while attempting to stop a violent clash between two groups at the government general hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased officer was identified as Kannaki (35), who was attached to the Parthibanur police station in Ramanathapuram district and posted on duty at the Paramakudi government hospital.

According to police, a few youths who had sustained injuries in a brawl arrived at the hospital late Monday night for treatment.

Soon after, members of the two groups clashed again on the hospital premises.

When Officer Kannaki intervened to stop the fight, a youth identified as Karuppu Raja forcefully pushed her.

Kannaki lost her balance and fell backward, suffering severe head injuries.

Though she was immediately admitted for emergency medical care, she succumbed to her injuries without responding to treatment.

Upon receiving information, Ramanathapuram district superintendent of police G Chandeesh and Paramakudi deputy superintendent of police Sugumaran visited the hospital to conduct an investigation.

Police have launched a search to trace and arrest Karuppu Raja, who fled the scene following the incident. PTI

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