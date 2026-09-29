Why Online Insurance Distributor Stocks Are Under Pressure?

17:16

Shares of online insurance distributor companies PB Fintech and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions continued to remain under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent and hitting respective 52-week lows on the Bombay Stock Market (BSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trades.





In the past four trading days, these stocks have tanked up to 43 per cent after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed an overhaul of insurance distribution rules.





In its paper, titled 'Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution', IRDAI proposed a host of reforms aimed at improving consumer protection, reducing mis-selling of products, and countering dark patterns in the industry.





While this is good news for households and other buyers of insurance policies, it will eat into the profit margins of the companies distributing these policies.





Lower Expenses of Management (EoM) limits and tighter commission controls are central to the proposed reforms.





The proposed reduction in EoM is intended to lower the overall cost of insurance, thereby expanding the risk pool available in general insurance and enhancing returns to policyholders in life savings products, according to the paper.





The regulator has called for comments by October 25 on its proposed reforms.





A general insurance official said the high level of commissions was one of the challenges faced by traditional insurers in meeting EoM regulations.





Credit: Rediff News, Inputs from Business Standard