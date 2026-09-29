What Rising Bond Yields Mean For Indian Equities

18:06

The rising bond yields in the US and other economies are making it tougher for Indian equities to attract foreign portfolio investors.





Higher US yields can also put pressure on the rupee, adding another headwind for Indian equities.





The rise in US 10-year Treasury yield to high levels like 5.25%, investment in bond yields becomes attractive and may contribute to the migration of billions of dollars back to the US by foreign institutional investors.





"Higher yields on US Treasury bonds reduce the incentive for FPIs to invest in risk assets such as Indian equities. They will now ask for higher earnings yields, or lower equity valuations, to compensate for higher yields on risk-free assets in developed markets," said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head of research and equity strategy at Systematix Institutional Equity.

Over the past 20 years, the spread between the Sensex’s earnings yield and the US 10-year Treasury yield has been as wide as 600 bps, against an average of about 190 bps.





The Sensex's trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is now at its lowest level since July 2016.





Credit: Rediff News, Inputs from Business Standard