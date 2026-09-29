Want to look forever and ever young? Read this...





Yet the answer may not lie in an expensive new drug or cutting-edge technology. Researchers now think that what we eat could have a surprisingly rapid effect on our biological age. In one recent study, changes were detectable in less than four weeks.The findings, from Australian researchers and published in the journal Aging Cell, add to growing interest in the possibility that some of the benefits associated with an "elixir of youth" might be found somewhere much more familiar: on the dinner table.