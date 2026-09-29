Viksit Bharat? Children risk river crossing by boat every day to reach school

09:41

For several schoolchildren in Chengajan Gowala village under Jonai Assembly constituency in Assam's Dhemaji district, the journey to school begins with a risky boat ride across the Lali river and Buri Sauti, with villagers saying the absence of a permanent bridge continues to expose children and other residents to danger.



Located in the Chengajan area, the village falls under the Jonai Assembly constituency, which is numbered 80 in Assam. Official records identify Chengajan Gowala as a village in Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district.



The children studying at Chengajan Kaivarta M.E. School and other students from nearby areas are reportedly dependent on small boats to cross the waterways on their way to school. Villagers said that strong currents and the limited availability of boats make the daily commute particularly difficult, while parents remain concerned about the safety of their children.



A resident, Chandan Majhi, said crossing the river is one of the biggest problems faced by the people of Chengajan Gowala and surrounding areas.



Speaking to ANI, Chandan Majhi said, "The biggest problem in Chengajan Gowala village and the surrounding area is crossing the river. When children are taken across the river in a small boat, there is always a fear that they may fall into the water. Many times, the boat goes to the other side, because of which people have to wait for hours. When the boat is not available, children cannot reach school on time and this directly affects their studies."



The problem, according to villagers, extends beyond schoolchildren. Patients requiring medical attention, pregnant women, farmers, traders and other residents also have to depend on the same boat service to cross the river. -- ANI