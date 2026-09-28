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Two held with ketamine worth Rs 37 cr; accused part of international cartel

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Two persons allegedly part of an international syndicate have been arrested in Andheri East in Mumbai with 12.39 kilograms of ketamine worth Rs 37.17 crore, a police official said on Monday.

Adnan Ahmed Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui (35), a resident of Mazagon, and Saud Mushtaq Maniar (29) of Girgaon allegedly belong to a cartel that smuggles illicit narcotics from Mumbai to countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Malaysia by concealing the contraband inside packaged food items sent via air transport, the MIDC police station official said.

"The two were spotted by an Anti-Narcotics Squad team last week with luggage bags on the footpath of Andheri-Kurla Road near Airport metro station. They tried to flee when the police team approached them, but were caught soon after. White crystalline ketamine was seized from them," the official said. -- PTI

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