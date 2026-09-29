Two held in BJP leader murder case in Bengal's Birbhum

20:25

West Bengal police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a BJP booth president in Bolpur, with a possible land-related dispute being probed as a motive, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



The arrested persons have been identified as Sheikh Anarul and Dipankar Roy, both residents of Bolpur in Birbhum district.



BJP booth president Chandan Bhalla was shot dead on Sunday evening on a road near his residence in Mati Pukur area of Bolpur's Ward no 12.



Bhalla's family had claimed that he was called out over the phone before the incident.



The officer said preliminary investigation has indicated a possible dispute related to land transactions.



However, investigators are also probing other possible motives.



Police suspect that the two arrested persons may have been involved in plotting the murder, he said.



The alleged shooters, who are suspected to have carried out the killing on contract, are yet to be arrested. -- PTI