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Tom Cruise's 'Digger' premieres in Los Angeles

Tue, 29 September 2026
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17:50
Pic: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Pic: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Tom Cruise's Digger saw a grand premiere in Los Angeles, days before its worldwide release on October 2. 

Directed by Mexican director Alejandro G Inarritu -- his first English film after The Revernant -- Digger is about 65-year-old oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, and also stars Emma D'Arcy, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Huller, John Goodman and Riz Ahmed.

Riz Ahmed, interestingly, plays Ganesh, one of Digger Rockwell's most trusted aides. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil and Emmy-winning stand-up comic Vir Das were in contention for the role but they eventually lost out.

The early reviews of Digger are mixed, with some calling it 'audacious' and a 'hollow misfire' and others calling it Tom Cruise's 'best performance' in years. 

Click here to see more pictures from the premiere.

-- Rediff News

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