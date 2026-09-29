The 1,000-year-old story behind Bluetooth

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Two ancient runestones in Jelling offer a glimpse into the reign of the Viking king who helped shape Denmark - and whose nickname lives on in Bluetooth.The next time you connect your phone to a pair of headphones or link your laptop to another device, the name Bluetooth may seem like an unremarkable piece of modern technology. Its origins, however, lie more than 1,000 years in the past, with a Viking king whose legacy remains visible in Jelling, a small town in Denmark about 250km (155 miles) west of Copenhagen.Harald Gormsson ruled Denmark during the 10th Century. At some point, he acquired the nickname Bluetooth, or Blátǫnn in Old Norse. The name was first recorded around 150 years after his death and is generally thought to refer to a "blue" or rotten tooth.In Jelling, two ancient runestones provide a remarkable record of Harald's reign. They also offer a starting point for understanding how the name of a medieval Viking king eventually became attached to one of the most familiar technologies of the modern world.