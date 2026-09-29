Tehsildar skips drought review meeting in Maha, faces disciplinary action

23:14

Collector of Maharashtra's Beed district Vivek Johnson on Tuesday relieved Bharat Gangawane, the Tehsildar of Kaij taluka, from his official charge for remaining absent from a critical drought-relief review meeting chaired by local MLA Namita Mundada, said officials.



The additional charge of Tehsildar has been handed over with immediate effect to Naib Tehsildar (Revenue-2) Ashok Bhandare, who will hold it alongside his existing duties until further orders according to the officials.



The disciplinary action followed strict standing instructions directing revenue officials not to leave headquarters without prior authorization, given the severe drought conditions in Beed and adjoining districts in central Maharashtra (Marathwada).



Gangawane's absence from Kaij MLA Mundada's review meeting prompted the legislator to formally register strong displeasure with the district administration, said the officials.



Administrative scrutiny intensified after it emerged Gangawane had also been absent during Collector Johnson's tour on Saturday (September 26), when the district head visited drought-affected villages, including Tambwa, Sarni, and Sangvi, before inspecting the Kaij Tehsil office.



Responding to the administrative action, Gangawane refuted charges of unauthorised absence, claiming he was targeted under political pressure. -- PTI