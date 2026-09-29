'Tata Sons listing, leadership transition may reshape group's long-term financial strategy'

13:53

A potential listing of Tata Sons and a leadership transition at Tata group are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the credit ratings of group companies, but could reshape the assessment of group support and financial policy over the longer term, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.



S&P said any changes to the group's financial policies were likely to be gradual, citing Tata's long history and conservative management approach.



"A potential listing of holding company Tata Sons and leadership transition at the group would therefore have no immediate impact on our ratings on group entities," S&P said in a report that does not constitute a rating action.



The ratings agency said it views the rated Tata companies as being run by independent professional management teams, although Tata Sons influences their strategy.



S&P currently rates Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC. It considers all of them strategically important to Tata Sons, resulting in up to three notches of group support.



However, a change in leadership, group structure or stakeholder priorities could raise questions about the continuity of Tata's strategy and financial policy, as well as the likelihood of group support over the longer term, S&P said. -- PTI