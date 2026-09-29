Swiss President Guy Parmelin likely to visit India next week

21:26

Swiss President Guy Parmelin/Swiss govt/ANI Photo

Swiss President Guy Parmelin is likely to visit India next week, with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be a key engagement.



The proposed visit comes months after Parmelin travelled to New Delhi in February this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, where he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on February 19 on the sidelines of the summit.



During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Switzerland bilateral relations, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, skill development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.



He further noted that the outcomes of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will play a crucial role in shaping the agenda for the next global gathering, which Switzerland is expected to hold in 2027.



Both leaders also welcomed the deepening of economic ties and discussed the positive momentum generated by the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), of which Switzerland is a key member.



Parmelin's February 2026 visit was his most recent visit to India. -- ANI