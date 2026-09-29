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Stock markets tumble in early trade

Tue, 29 September 2026
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10:06
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices due to uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 503 points to 72,260.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 151 points to 22,626.50.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1,74 per cent higher at USD 107.1 per barrel. -- PTI

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