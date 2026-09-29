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Stock markets fall for 2nd day as oil prices, foreign fund outflows weigh

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices triggered by uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 242.65 points, or 0.33 percent, to settle at 72,529.07. 

During the day, it slumped 707.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to 72,064.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 64.05 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 22,716.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

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