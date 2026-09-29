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Sitting Is the New Smoking: How Your Desk Job Is Affecting Your Heart

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Here is an uncomfortable finding for the Office-going professional. A large pooled analysis of over a million adults, published in The Lancet in 2016, found that people who sat for around eight hours a day carried a higher risk of early death unless they were also doing roughly 60 to 75 minutes of moderate activity daily. A single 30-minute workout, on its own, did not appear to offset a full day of sitting.

This World Heart Day (29 September), that finding is a timely reminder for India's growing desk-bound workforce.

The everyday reality

For many urban professionals, the day runs from a seated commute to a desk, back-to-back video calls, a seated lunch, another commute, and a screen-heavy evening. The phrase "sitting is the new smoking" has become popular shorthand for this pattern. It is a metaphor rather than a literal comparison, but the concern behind it is well supported. The World Health Organization's 2020 guidelines advise adults to limit sedentary time. A 2015 meta-analysis in the Annals of Internal Medicine linked prolonged sedentary time to higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death, even among people who exercise.

Higher blood pressure, as reduced movement and chronic stress add up over time. 

Unfavourable cholesterol levels, as the body's handling of fats becomes less efficient.

Raised blood sugar, since muscles that stay idle use less glucose.

Belly fat gain, which is closely linked to heart and metabolic risk. -- ANI

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