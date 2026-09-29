Several IT Major Stocks Trade Near 52-Week Lows

16:22

On Tuesday, September 29, shares of several information technology (IT) companies were under pressure with Infosys, Wipro, KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi recording respective 52-week lows on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of September 2026 quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.





So far in September 2026, the Nifty IT index underperformed the market by falling 11 per cent, as against a 6 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.





Apart from the IT stocks, Railway stock IRFC, Cement majors ACC, Ambuja Cements, Tobacco Major ITC were trading near their 52 week lows.





A slowing global growth outlook and persistent high interest rates have led corporate clients to delay discretionary technology spending.





Analysts remain selective and prefer companies with better earnings visibility.





On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 traded at 22,716.20 down 64 points from previous days close.





The sensex closed 242 points to end at 72,529.





Credit: Rediff News