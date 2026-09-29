Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Several IT Major Stocks Trade Near 52-Week Lows

Tue, 29 September 2026
Share:
16:22
image
On Tuesday, September 29, shares of several information technology (IT) companies were under pressure with Infosys, Wipro, KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi recording respective 52-week lows on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of September 2026 quarter (Q2FY26) earnings.

So far in September 2026, the Nifty IT index underperformed the market by falling 11 per cent, as against a 6 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Apart from the IT stocks, Railway stock IRFC, Cement majors ACC, Ambuja Cements, Tobacco Major ITC were trading near their 52 week lows.

A slowing global growth outlook and persistent high interest rates have led corporate clients to delay discretionary technology spending.

Analysts remain selective and prefer companies with better earnings visibility. 

On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 traded at 22,716.20 down 64 points from previous days close.

The sensex closed 242 points to end at 72,529.

Credit: Rediff News

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Carnage!': SC on markup of 10 times on cancer drugs by hospitals
LIVE! 'Carnage!': SC on markup of 10 times on cancer drugs by hospitals

Assam Rifles jawan killed in militant ambush in Arunachal
Assam Rifles jawan killed in militant ambush in Arunachal

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others were injured in a suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. The incident occurred during a patrol, with preliminary reports...

Top Maha poll official seeks more powers for EROs in SIR
Top Maha poll official seeks more powers for EROs in SIR

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has formally requested the Election Commission to modify the ECINet software, seeking greater discretion for Electoral Registration Officers in addressing over 2 crore voter discrepancies.

Cong's Nandigram bypoll candidate gets bail, can campaign
Cong's Nandigram bypoll candidate gets bail, can campaign

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming Nandigram bypoll. Pradhan, arrested on September 18 in connection with six criminal cases from 2007, received...

Sachin Waze gets bail in Antilia bomb scare case
Sachin Waze gets bail in Antilia bomb scare case

A special NIA court has granted bail to former policeman Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case of terrorism under the UAPA,...