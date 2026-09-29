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Rats, flies, cockroaches, blood...: FDA seizes over 50 tonnes of food stock

Tue, 29 September 2026
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14:23
The common man's hero: Tukaram Mundhe
The common man's hero: Tukaram Mundhe
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized more than 50 tonnes of food products worth nearly Rs 1.20 crore during a statewide crackdown carried out between September 23 and 27 ahead of the festive season, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the FDA, a total of 50,601.78 kg of food stock, valued at Rs 1,19,90,792, was seized during inspections across various districts. The seized products included sweets, milk and milk products, edible oil, rice, dry fruits, namkeen, farsan, tea, spices, sauces, noodles, wafers and other food items.

The department also suspended the licences or registration certificates of 30 food establishments across Maharashtra. These included 13 establishments in Mumbai, six in the Konkan division, eight in the Pune division and three in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

During inspections in Mumbai, food establishments were found with serious hygiene and food safety deficiencies, including pest infestation, improper food storage, inadequate segregation of raw and ready-to-eat food, lack of protective equipment and other sanitary violations.

At one food establishment, FDA officials found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in food preparation and storage areas. Blood had reportedly accumulated inside a refrigerator, while an open sewage manhole was found in the processing section. Food was also found stored directly on the floor and raw dough was covered with printed newspaper.

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