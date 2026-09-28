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Police, GRP conduct joint patrol along railway track in J-K's Samba

Tue, 29 September 2026
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To strengthen surveillance and ensure the safety of railway infrastructure, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted a joint foot patrol along the railway track in Samba district on Monday, an official said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Anuj Kumar led the joint patrol, which was conducted to assess security arrangements on the ground, strengthen coordination between the police and railway security agencies, and ensure effective surveillance of the railway track and its adjoining areas, a police spokesman said.

During the patrolling, he said the police teams thoroughly checked the railway track and surrounding areas and reviewed the existing security arrangements at vulnerable and strategically important points. -- PTI

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