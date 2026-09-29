Oppn MPs seek postponement of JPC meet on FCRA Bill

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They have also said that time period to receive public opinion and comments should be extended to four weeks.



The Opposition MPs said that considering the importance and wide-ranging implications of the proposed legislation, they require adequate time to study the Bill and related documents thoroughly and in depth before proceeding with its examination.





They requested that October 12 meeting be postponed by at least four weeks.



They also requested that the period for receiving comments, suggestions and representations from the public and stakeholders be kept open for a minimum of four weeks, so that concerned organisations, experts and members of the public have sufficient opportunity to examine the provisions and submit their considered views.



Adequate time would also enable Members to properly consider the representations received and the Committee can undertake a more comprehensive and informed examination of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the MPs said. -- ANI

Opposition members of Joint Committee on the FCRA Amendment Bill, have written to chairman Sanjay Jaiswal, seeking postponement of the JPC meeting scheduled for October 12 to enable detailed examination of the legislation.