Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nuke fuel transit: Is Pakistan suddenly katti with B'desh?

Tue, 29 September 2026
Share:
10:44
image
Pakistan has described its refusal to allow airspace for the transportation of nuclear fuel meant for Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant as a technical issue.

"Pakistan maintains an unwavering commitment to international diplomatic norms and processes all requests for diplomatic flight and overflight clearances within a standardised, predictable timeframe, strictly in accordance with our established regulatory guidelines and civil aviation protocols," the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said in a clarification on Tuesday. 

"With regard to the reports being quoted, the matter appears to relate to technical and procedural arrangements concerning flight routing and airspace permissions, which can occasionally require coordination among the relevant aviation and other authorities and may result in adjustments to flight schedules", it added.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bangladesh, and it would therefore be appropriate to view the matter in its proper technical context and not attach undue significance to reports or narratives that may seek to misplace it to undermine our bilateral relations," the Pakistan High Commission said.

Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's uranium transport has been disrupted after Pakistan denied airspace clearance.

Nuclear fuel for Unit 2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive on September 24, but it has not arrived yet because of airspace blockage.

"We heard that a cargo plane carrying uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive on September 24. However, the flight was not given permission to use Pakistani airspace, so the uranium did not arrive in Bangladesh as planned. As of now, the exact reason for Pakistan not granting the airspace clearance is still unknown", Faqir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh's Minister for Science and Technology, told ANI over the phone. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nuke fuel transit: Is Pakistan suddenly katti with B'desh?
LIVE! Nuke fuel transit: Is Pakistan suddenly katti with B'desh?

'Nobody Knows What Govt Is Thinking. It's Unusual'
'Nobody Knows What Govt Is Thinking. It's Unusual'

'When the House adjourned, they were not yet getting 360. They were short of that, maybe by six or seven or ten.''So they wanted to break more parties and get their support, and they were engaged in that.'

Will Modi Visit Pakistan Next Year?
Will Modi Visit Pakistan Next Year?

Given the current friction in ties, such a visit looks unlikely at this juncture.

BJP successful in north as it 'stole Lord Ram': T'gana CM
BJP successful in north as it 'stole Lord Ram': T'gana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ignited a political and religious debate by claiming the BJP "stole Lord Ram" and contrasting northern and southern religious sentiments, drawing sharp criticism from a Union Minister.

AAP donations drop 68%; CJP leader, BJP MP's firm among donors
AAP donations drop 68%; CJP leader, BJP MP's firm among donors

The Aam Aadmi Party's latest financial disclosures reveal a substantial 68% decline in contributions for 2025-26.