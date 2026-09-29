Nuke fuel transit: Is Pakistan suddenly katti with B'desh?

10:44

Pakistan has described its refusal to allow airspace for the transportation of nuclear fuel meant for Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant as a technical issue.



"Pakistan maintains an unwavering commitment to international diplomatic norms and processes all requests for diplomatic flight and overflight clearances within a standardised, predictable timeframe, strictly in accordance with our established regulatory guidelines and civil aviation protocols," the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said in a clarification on Tuesday.



"With regard to the reports being quoted, the matter appears to relate to technical and procedural arrangements concerning flight routing and airspace permissions, which can occasionally require coordination among the relevant aviation and other authorities and may result in adjustments to flight schedules", it added.



"Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bangladesh, and it would therefore be appropriate to view the matter in its proper technical context and not attach undue significance to reports or narratives that may seek to misplace it to undermine our bilateral relations," the Pakistan High Commission said.



Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's uranium transport has been disrupted after Pakistan denied airspace clearance.



Nuclear fuel for Unit 2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive on September 24, but it has not arrived yet because of airspace blockage.



"We heard that a cargo plane carrying uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh was scheduled to arrive on September 24. However, the flight was not given permission to use Pakistani airspace, so the uranium did not arrive in Bangladesh as planned. As of now, the exact reason for Pakistan not granting the airspace clearance is still unknown", Faqir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh's Minister for Science and Technology, told ANI over the phone.