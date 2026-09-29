'Nobody Knows What Government Is Thinking. It's Unusual'

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Forty-seven days after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on August 13, the Monsoon Session has still not been prorogued. Normally that formality is over within a week.The Opposition suspects the government is short of the two-thirds majority it needs to revive the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment that failed in the Lok Sabha in April, and is keeping the session alive so it can recall the House at short notice.Former Lok Sabha secretary generaltells/ Rediff that the Constitution forbids nothing here, but he has never seen it done before.