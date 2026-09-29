'Nobody Knows What Government Is Thinking. It's Unusual'

Forty-seven days after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on August 13, the Monsoon Session has still not been prorogued. Normally that formality is over within a week.
The Opposition suspects the government is short of the two-thirds majority it needs to revive the delimitation-linked constitutional amendment that failed in the Lok Sabha in April, and is keeping the session alive so it can recall the House at short notice.
Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari
tells Prasanna D Zore
/ Rediff that the Constitution forbids nothing here, but he has never seen it done before.