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'No external party has...': India slams Erdogan's J-K remarks

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan./Mike Segar/Reuters
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan./Mike Segar/Reuters
India on Tuesday firmly rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reference to Jammu and Kashmir during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserting that the issue pertains strictly to the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Responding to queries regarding Erdogan's speech in New York, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi completely rejects any unwarranted interference by external parties in its internal affairs.

"India rejects the unwarranted references to Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the Turkish President during his UNGA address. This is a matter pertaining to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue," Jaiswal said.

The strong response follows Erdogan's UNGA address, where he brought up South Asian regional disputes while advocating for dialogue under international frameworks. 

"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions. Provided that constructive action is taken, all issues can possibly be resolved," Erdogan had remarked. -- ANI

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