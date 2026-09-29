Nishikant Dubey files Rs 2 cr defamation suit against ex-finance secretary

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Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey/File image

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a civil defamation suit in the Delhi high court against former finance secretary Subhash Garg for allegedly making defamatory imputations against him in a podcast.



In his suit, Dubey has sought a permanent and mandatory injunction from making such allegations, an apology from Garg, Rs 2 crore in damages and a direction to take down the alleged defamatory content.



The BJP leader said Garg made "false" and "malicious" imputations against him in a podcast/interview on September 17, which was published and circulated to the public on YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms.



Before approaching the high court, Dubey sent a legal notice to Garg on September 21, demanding immediate withdrawal, retraction and takedown of the alleged defamatory imputations.



On Monday, tweeted in Hindi that he has filed a Rs 2 crore criminal defamation case in the Patiala House Court and a civil defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the former finance secretary.



"Now the court decides. This case will also evaluate my parliamentary tenure of the last 18 years," he said. -- PTI