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MNS, Sena (UBT) to hold morcha against EC in Mumbai on Oct 4

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will take out a morcha against the Election Commission in Mumbai on October 4.

Raj Thackeray said that the march from Byculla to the BMC Headquarters is aimed at uniting all political parties under the tricolour against the poll body over allegations of electoral roll manipulation.

"We will invite all parties for the morcha. The ruling parties are also welcome," he said at a joint press conference here with his cousin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The morcha is to protest the functioning of the Election Commission, Raj said, adding that no party flags will be allowed in the march and protestors will carry the tricolour.

Several Opposition parties have been critical of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded his resignation, after it came to light that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has clarified in a statement that the three-member commission took decisions, including those relating to the SIR of electoral rolls, unanimously. -- PTI

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