Locking up women is not the solution: Rahul

12:26

-- Rediff News

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday backed student-led protests demanding greater safety for women and urged young women, particularly those from Gen Z, to participate in larger numbers.In a post on X, the Congress leader said women should not be subjected to restrictions because of crimes committed against them and called for safer public spaces and stronger action against perpetrators."Stop punishing women for the crimes committed against them. Across our country, women are afraid to walk the streets, afraid of being harassed, afraid of being raped. And the government's answer: stay at home," Gandhi said."This is patriarchy at work: a system that blames the victim and shields the criminal. It is time to smash it," he added.Gandhi said the response to crimes against women should focus on making public spaces safer and ensuring that those responsible for offences are dealt with swiftly."The solution is not to lock women inside. It is to make our streets safe, to confront the mindset of men who mistreat women, and to punish those who attack them, swiftly and without exception," he said.His remarks came amid a series of protests by Delhi University students over women's safety following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi earlier this month.The first major demonstration was held on September 23, when around 200 students from Delhi University and affiliated institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House, Gargi College and Dr BR Ambedkar University, took to the streets. Students and faculty members raised concerns over harassment around campuses, inadequate surveillance and policing, and the safety of women travelling to and from educational institutions.