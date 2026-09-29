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Kashmir is changing: Farooq Abdullah after attending musical show in Srinagar

Tue, 29 September 2026
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J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended a musical program in Srinagar on Monday and praised the performance, calling it a sign of "change" in Kashmir.

The musical evening consisted of a performance by a group of children. Farooq Abdullah expressed his happiness after attending the program and praised the artists for their performance.

While reflecting on the event, Abdullah also highlighted that "Kashmir is changing" along with India.

"Kashmir is changing; India is changing. New changes are on the horizon," said Farooq Abdullah while talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir hosted the first edition of the International Film Festival in September. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first edition along with veteran filmmakers including Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and others.

CM Omar Abdullah also addressed the attendees and shared how the film policy of Jammu and Kashmir provides financial subsidies and other incentives to the filmmakers who use J-K as the prime destination for their movies. -- ANI

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