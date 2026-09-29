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Jharkhand SIR: No further extension for claims, objections, says CEO

Tue, 29 September 2026
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Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said the deadline for filing claims and objections against deletion of names from the electoral rolls under the SIR will end on September 30.

The chief electoral officer's office, however, has sought an extension of the period for issuing notices and conducting verification, Kumar said.

"Considering voters' convenience, the Election Commission already extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR twice. Now, there is no consideration to extend the deadline further. The focus will now be on the physical forms received and their digitisation," Kumar said.

The deadline for receiving Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 applications will end on September 30.

"We have sent a proposal to the commission for an extension in the period of notices and verifications," he said.

Initially, claims and objections against deletion of names could be filed from August 5 to September 4, while the final electoral roll was scheduled to be published on October 7.

The poll panel later extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to September 15 and deferred publication of the revised electoral roll to October 19. -- PTI

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