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Is the 'tomb of Christ' in Japan?

Tue, 29 September 2026
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15:57
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The road to Lake Towada cuts through the wooded hills of Aomori prefecture, passing rice terraces, scattered farmhouses and stretches of dense green woodland. It is the sort of quiet rural landscape many visitors associate with Japan.

Then, after the village of Shingo, something rather less familiar comes into view. A small blue road sign hangs above the highway, carrying two words in English: Tomb of Christ.

For anyone seeing it for the first time, the obvious question is: Christ -- here, in Japan?

The sign leads to a small site associated with one of Japan's most curious local legends. According to the story told in Shingo, Jesus did not die on the cross in Jerusalem. Instead, he escaped execution, travelled east and eventually made his way to this remote corner of Japan.

There, the legend says, he settled down as a farmer. He married, raised a family and lived into old age before dying in the Japanese countryside.

There is, of course, no place for this account in the Bible, and the Catholic Church does not recognise it. Yet the story has endured in Shingo, where a modest monument marks what local tradition identifies as the final resting place of Jesus of Nazareth.

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