In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil: Iran

12:50

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned the US and other countries over the Strait of Hormuz, saying that if Iran's security is not ensured, "no infrastructure will be safe".



Ghalibaf made the remarks during a public video conference on Tuesday, referring to recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it.



Reacting to the US President's remarks, Ghalibaf said they were a repetition of previous claims and that their nature was known to everyone.



"The delusional US president recently made rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it that is a repetition of previous claims, and the truth of these delusional positions is known to everyone," he said.



Ghalibaf then warned the US and other countries that Iran would not allow its security to be compromised, linking security in the region to the movement of oil.



"Both Americans and other countries should know: As we said before, in a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil, and if our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe," he said.



Ghalibaf also referred to the anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Abadan, saying the episode demonstrated the importance of planning and resistance.



"These days also coincide with the anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Abadan. If the siege of Abadan was broken, as the Great Imam of the Revolution had ordered, it was the result of the meticulous planning of the operational plan and its courageous implementation with the struggle and selflessness of the commanders and fighters in Operation Samen al-Imam," he said.



Recalling the circumstances surrounding the siege, Ghalibaf said, "At that time, the Baathist enemy had placed Abadan under a tight siege by cutting off the roads to Ahvaz and Mahshahr and constructing bridges over the Karun. The Abadan refinery, the country's energy heart and the largest refinery in West Asia, was destroyed under direct artillery fire, the oil pipelines were cut off, and the city's water and electricity networks were almost destroyed. Saddam wanted to force the people of Abadan to surrender by imposing famine and a crisis of shortages of items and needs, but the steadfastness and strength of the resilient people of Abadan, along with the fighting and bravery of the warriors of Islam, thwarted this plot, and the one-year siege was broken within 48 hours."



Drawing a parallel with the present situation, Ghalibaf said, "Let me remind the younger generation of Iran that today's US efforts to impose a naval blockade, close air corridors, and exert maximum pressure on the country's commercial arteries will also fail with serious planning and management in the economic fields and military responses similar to those of 1980," he said.



Ghalibaf also responded to what he termed the US President's "frivolous positions", saying Iran would not be intimidated by threats. -- ANI