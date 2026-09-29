'I'm married to a child,' says Fahadh Faasil

Speaking at an event in Chennai while promoting his upcoming film Don't Trouble The Trouble
, actor Fahadh Fasil, 44 who is married to Nazriya Nazim, 31, said: "I am married to a child."
Standing next to his co-star from the film Ssara Palekar, and addressing the audience, Fahadh said: "When people tell me your child management and patience and ability to handle a child is amazing, "I say I have one at home. I have been dealing with her"."
Praising his 7-year-old co-actor Fahadh said: "I met a child who dealt with me. Every time I messed up my line, she corrected me. She byhearted my lines as well. I never had such a patient co-actor with me.
"Till date, she is my favourite co-star We had a ball making this film. You guys had half the fun we had making this film."
The Telugu-Malayalam fantasy film Don't Trouble The Trouble, which releases Friday, October 1 in theatres, is directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli.
The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles.
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