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'I'm married to a child,' says Fahadh Faasil

Tue, 29 September 2026
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16:42
Screen grab from Ssara Palekar's Instagram
Screen grab from Ssara Palekar's Instagram
Speaking at an event in Chennai while promoting his upcoming film Don't Trouble The Trouble, actor Fahadh Fasil, 44 who is married to Nazriya Nazim, 31, said: "I am married to a child."

Standing next to his co-star from the film Ssara Palekar, and addressing the audience, Fahadh said: "When people tell me your child management and patience and ability to handle a child is amazing, "I say I have one at home. I have been dealing with her"."

Praising his 7-year-old co-actor Fahadh said: "I met a child who dealt with me. Every time I messed up my line, she corrected me. She byhearted my lines as well. I never had such a patient co-actor with me. 

"Till date, she is my favourite co-star We had a ball making this film. You guys had half the fun we had making this film."

The Telugu-Malayalam fantasy film Don't Trouble The Trouble, which releases Friday, October 1 in theatres, is directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli. 

The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles.

To know more, click here.

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