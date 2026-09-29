Gurugram police raze house of narco-offender, seals residence of another

23:59

The Gurugram police demolished the house of one accused and sealed the residence of another, as part of action against habitual offenders, officials said on Tuesday.



Both accused have a combined criminal record of 10 cases involving the NDPS Act, murder, attempt to murder, and the Excise Act, among other serious offences.



The strict action comes under Guguram Police's zero-tolerance policy against land mafias and habitual offenders, officials said.



The demolition occurred at Ashok Vihar Phase-3 near the Air Force Station, where an approximately 50-square-yard house illegally occupied/constructed by accused Azad, alias Kalu, was razed by Crime Branch Sector 43.



Azad is booked in six cases involving the NDPS Act, Excise Act, SC/ST Act and other serious offences. They were registered at Sector-5 and Udyog Vihar police stations.



In the second incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell sealed the house of Biru Kumar, resident of 12 Biswa, near Chhoti Mata Temple, Gurugram village. -- PTI