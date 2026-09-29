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Goldy Brar in FBI's 10 most wanted list with $1mn bounty

Tue, 29 September 2026
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday added gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and announced a reward of $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada," the FBI said.

The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk.

The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.

On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Singh was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups.

According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Singh allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide. -- PTI

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