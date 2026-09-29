Get to the source

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The Indian Express's investigation into the Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in fact, began amid the Opposition's repeated allegations of vote chori in elections. The issue gained particular attention after the SIR was launched in Bihar in June 2025. Since then, the revision exercise has spread to 30 States and Union Territories, with more than 13 crore names removed from the draft electoral rolls.





For Ritika Chopra, the revelations that would go on to trigger a much broader crisis of credibility for the Election Commission of India were the product of more than a decade spent covering the poll panel.