Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Get to the source

Tue, 29 September 2026
Share:
12:08
image
For Ritika Chopra, the revelations that would go on to trigger a much broader crisis of credibility for the Election Commission of India were the product of more than a decade spent covering the poll panel. 

The Indian Express's investigation into the Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in fact, began amid the Opposition's repeated allegations of vote chori in elections. The issue gained particular attention after the SIR was launched in Bihar in June 2025. Since then, the revision exercise has spread to 30 States and Union Territories, with more than 13 crore names removed from the draft electoral rolls.

Read the story here. 

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda scripts history with women's trap gold
Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda scripts history with women's trap gold

Neeru Dhanda on Tuesday scripted history by becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event.

LIVE! Locking up women is not the solution: Rahul
LIVE! Locking up women is not the solution: Rahul

SC to hear plea on ECI Gyanesh Kumar's functioning
SC to hear plea on ECI Gyanesh Kumar's functioning

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition questioning the Election Commission of India's decision-making process, particularly regarding the unanimity of decisions by its multi-member body. The plea follows reports of Election...

Surgical Strikes@10: When Soldiers Inflicted Death...
Surgical Strikes@10: When Soldiers Inflicted Death...

'This is what we train for: That one chance to deliver a blow so lethal that the enemy will constantly think about it when planning any misadventure.'

Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal enters UP politics
Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal enters UP politics

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced her independent entry into politics, starting her journey in Uttar Pradesh. She aims to create a platform to voice public grievances and challenge systemic issues, focusing on intent and...