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Fresh snowfall paints Manali's high peaks white, brings chill to hill town

Tue, 29 September 2026
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File pic
A fresh spell of snowfall has transformed the higher reaches of Manali into a picturesque winter landscape, with snow-covered peaks gleaming under the morning sun as temperatures dipped across the hill town.

The weather took a turn in the popular tourist destination as fresh snow settled over the high mountain peaks, covering the slopes in a thick white blanket and bringing a noticeable chill to the region.

The snowfall was followed by clear skies, with bright sunshine emerging in the morning and bringing relief from the cloudy conditions. As sunlight fell on the freshly snow-covered peaks, the mountains presented a striking view for tourists and local residents.

The contrast between the snow-covered heights and the clear blue skies added to the scenic charm of Manali, with the white peaks standing out against the surrounding landscape.

The drop in temperatures after the snowfall has intensified the cold, particularly in the higher reaches. The change in weather has also brought a distinctly cooler feel to the tourist town.

For visitors in Manali, the fresh snowfall has added to the appeal of the mountain destination, offering views of snow-covered peaks without the persistent cloud cover that often obscures the higher ranges. -- ANI

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