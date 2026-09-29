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Fire breaks out at historic Koder House in Fort Kochi

Tue, 29 September 2026
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A fire broke out at the historic Koder House, a landmark of Fort Kochi's Jewish heritage, on Tuesday evening, prompting fire and rescue personnel to rush to the iconic building.

The fire broke out around 6.50 pm at the imposing three-storeyed, brick-red building on Tower Road, which was once the home of the prominent Jewish Koder family and is now being converted into a heritage hotel, police said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from various stations in and around Fort Kochi brought the situation under control, officials said.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, officials said.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Talking to PTI, former Kochi Mayor K J Sohan said the loss could not be assessed merely in monetary terms, given the building's historical importance.

Koder House traces its history to the 19th century, when it was built as a Portuguese mansion.

In 1905, Samuel S Koder, a member of the prominent Cochin Jewish family, bought and renovated the building, giving it its distinctive Indo-European architectural character. -- PTI

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