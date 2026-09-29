Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Fat! So?

Tue, 29 September 2026
Share:
12:18
image
Fat does far more than sit beneath the skin. It helps produce hormones, insulates the body and plays a role in regulating temperature. So what happens when we try to get rid of too much of it?

For decades, fat has had a bad reputation. Diet culture has made "burning fat" a goal in itself, while food companies have sold us products proudly labelled low-fat. Online fitness communities have taken the pursuit of leanness even further, with endless advice on how to strip away every last bit of visible fat. Scroll through social media for long enough and you are bound to come across someone promising the secrets to getting "shredded" -- a physique in which muscles stand out sharply because body fat is extremely low.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda scripts history with women's trap gold
Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda scripts history with women's trap gold

Neeru Dhanda on Tuesday scripted history by becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event.

LIVE! Locking up women is not the solution: Rahul
LIVE! Locking up women is not the solution: Rahul

SC to hear plea on ECI Gyanesh Kumar's functioning
SC to hear plea on ECI Gyanesh Kumar's functioning

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition questioning the Election Commission of India's decision-making process, particularly regarding the unanimity of decisions by its multi-member body. The plea follows reports of Election...

Surgical Strikes@10: When Soldiers Inflicted Death...
Surgical Strikes@10: When Soldiers Inflicted Death...

'This is what we train for: That one chance to deliver a blow so lethal that the enemy will constantly think about it when planning any misadventure.'

Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal enters UP politics
Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal enters UP politics

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced her independent entry into politics, starting her journey in Uttar Pradesh. She aims to create a platform to voice public grievances and challenge systemic issues, focusing on intent and...