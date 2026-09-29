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Fat does far more than sit beneath the skin. It helps produce hormones, insulates the body and plays a role in regulating temperature. So what happens when we try to get rid of too much of it?For decades, fat has had a bad reputation. Diet culture has made "burning fat" a goal in itself, while food companies have sold us products proudly labelled low-fat. Online fitness communities have taken the pursuit of leanness even further, with endless advice on how to strip away every last bit of visible fat. Scroll through social media for long enough and you are bound to come across someone promising the secrets to getting "shredded" -- a physique in which muscles stand out sharply because body fat is extremely low.