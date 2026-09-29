ED tells Kerala HC report can form basis for FIR in CMRL case

20:50

The ED on Tuesday told the Kerala high court that an FIR could be registered based on the report it had submitted to the state police seeking registration of a case under the anti-graft law against former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.



The contention was opposed by the state government, which claimed that the report submitted by the agency was not sufficient to register an FIR and that a preliminary inquiry was required.



The state government claimed that the report did not contain the statements recorded by the ED in support of its allegations against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband (former minister) P A Mohamed Riyas.



Advocate Jaishankar Nair, appearing for the agency, told the court that the state police had not sought the statements.



He argued that the Enforcement Directorate report could be treated as a preliminary inquiry report and that an FIR could be registered based on it.



After hearing both sides, Justice A Badharudeen reserved his judgment on a plea by advocate KM Shajahan, who contended that the police should register an FIR rather than conduct a preliminary inquiry. -- PTI